Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra today to inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). At 3:30 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, officially named the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link.

Before that, the PM will visit Nashik to attend a roadshow and inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival. Later in Mumbai, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs.30,500 crore, dedicated to the nation. He will also be a part of a roadshow in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at PM Modi’s itinerary in Maharashtra on January 12 and the projects worth crores that he will initiate.

Time: 10:45 am - Roadshow in Nashik

Time: 11:15 am - Darshan and Puja in Ram Kund and Kala Mandir, Nashik

Time: 12:15 pm - 27th National Youth Festival Inauguration: Tapovan Ground, Nashik

Time: 3:30 pm - Inauguration and Travel on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, officially named the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

Time: 4 pm - Roadshow in Mumbai

Time: 4:15 pm - Laying of Foundation Stone / Inauguration / Dedication of various projects to the Nation at Navi Mumbai at the Airport Ground.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link - Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Mumbai

PM Modi will inaugurate the Atal Setu, the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in the country. Atal Setu has been built at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore.

PM Modi will launch the ‘Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan’ in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

27th National Youth Festival in Nashik

PM Modi will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival. The theme of the festival this year is ‘Viksit Bharat@ 2047: युवा के लिए, युवा के द्वारा’ (For the Youth, By the Youth).

Advertisement

Public programme at Navi Mumbai

In Navi Mumbai, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects of the nation worth more than Rs 12,700 crore in a public programme in Navi Mumbai.

Advertisement

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the underground 9.2 km road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive in Mumbai. The tunnel has been built at a cost of more than Rs 8,700 crore.

PM Modi will launch multiple projects related to railways and drinking water for the nation. He will dedicate Phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the country. The project for the Palghar and Thane districts of Maharashtra has been developed at a cost of Rs 1,975 crore for a population of 14 lakh.

Advertisement

The prime minister will also dedicate railway projects worth Rs 2,000 crore to the nation, which include Phase 2 of the Uran-Kharkopar railway line, a new suburban station of Digha Gaon on the Thane-Vashi/Panvel Trans-harbour line, and the new 6th Line between Khar Road and Goregaon railway station. The PM Minister will also launch the inaugural run of the EMU train from Uran railway station to Kharkopar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bharat Ratnam, a mega common facilitation centre at the Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone- Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ SEZ) for the gems and jewellery sector. While at SEEPZ-SEZ, the PM will also inaugurate the New Enterprises & Services Tower (NEST)- 01.