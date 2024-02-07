English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 19:47 IST

PM Modi to Attend ‘Parakram Diwas’ Commemorating Legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate ‘Bharat Parv’ showcasing the country’s rich diversity with the Republic Day tableaux at Red Fort.

Abhishek Tiwari
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend 'Parakram Diwas' | Image:PTI/ File Photo
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in a programme marking ‘Parakram Diwas’ at Red Fort on January 23, commemorating the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the ‘Azad Hind Fauj’. During the event, the prime minister will also inaugurate ‘Bharat Parv’ showcasing the country’s rich diversity with the Republic Day tableaux and cultural exhibits.

With PM Modi’s vision to duly honour the contribution of luminaries who played a significant role in the freedom struggle, ‘Parakram Diwas’ was started in 2021 to commemorate the legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

PM Modi will also launch Bharat Parv

As per the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the ‘Parakram Diwas’ programme is being held this year at Red Fort. “The programme will be a multifaceted celebration seamlessly weaving together historical reflections and vibrant cultural expressions. The activities will delve into the profound legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj,” the PMO said.

“Visitors will get an opportunity to engage with an immersive experience through exhibitions of archives, showcasing rare photographs and documents that chronicle the remarkable journey of Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj. These celebrations will continue till 31st January,” informed the PMO.

It is being said that Prime Minister Modi will also launch Bharat Parv, which will be held from January 23 to 31.

“It will showcase the country’s rich diversity with Republic Day Tableaux and cultural exhibits, featuring efforts of 26 ministries and departments, highlighting citizen centric initiatives, vocal for local, diverse tourist attractions, among others. It will take place in the ‘Ram Leela Maidan’ and Madhav Das Park in front of Red Fort,” the office of the prime minister added.
 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 19:47 IST

