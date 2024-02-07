English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to Britain’s King Charles III After Cancer Diagnosis

Although no further details about what type of cancer he has are known at this stage.

Digital Desk
PM Modi and Britain's King Charles III
PM Modi and Britain's King Charles III | Image:X/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wishes Britain's King Charles III a speedy recovery a day after Buckingham Palace announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer and is already receiving treatment that will prevent him from undertaking public duties for the immediate future.

Read the full Buckingham Palace statement below:

During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.

 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

