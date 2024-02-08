Advertisement

Lucknow: Munawwar Rana, renowned Urdu poet passed away on Sunday at the age of 71, due to a cardiac arrest after battling with prolonged illness at Lucknow’s PGI Hospital. He was sick for the past several months and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to the doctors, Rana was being treated for his kidney and heart-related ailments.

Munawwar Rana, born on November 26, 1952 in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, was widely known for his contribution to Urdu literature and poetry. Along with several accolades, he was also awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014.

His poetic style was notable for its accessibility, as he often incorporated Hindi and Awadhi words while avoiding Persian and Arabic, which resonated with Indian audiences. His most famous poem was 'Maa', which celebrated the virtues of a mother within the traditional ghazal form.

He even hit controversy during his career, when he returned the Sahitya Akademi Award 2014 about a year later citing concerns over rising intolerance in the country. The poet was also active in political developments in Uttar Pradesh. His daughter Sumaiya is a member of the Samajwadi Party (SP), led by Akhilesh Yadav.

He was recently admitted to SGPGI, Lucknow after emergence of kidney related problems. He took his last breath at around 11:30 pm on Sunday night.

