Updated January 20th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: 19 Children to Be Awarded on January 22, PM to Meet Awardees

The President will confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 upon 19 children, and PM Modi will interact with the awardees on January 23.

Shweta Parande
PM Modi with children
PM Modi with children | Representational Image | Image:Narendra Modi/YT
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu will award the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2024 to 19 children on Monday, January 22. The awards ceremony will take place at Vigyan Bhawan on the same day as the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees a day later on January 23. Among the awardees are 9 boys and 10 girls from 18 Indian states and Union Territories, including 2 aspirational districts.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Minister of State Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai will also interact with the young awardees to congratulate them for their exceptional achievements in their respective categories.

Categories for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awards

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 will be conferred upon selected children throughout the country. 

Kids who have remarkable achievements in the field of the following categories will be awarded, with the number of awards in the brackets:

Art and Culture (7)

Bravery (1)

Innovation (1)

Science & Technology (1)

Social Service (4)

Sports (5).

All about the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

The Government of India confers the PMRBP awards to exceptional children in the age group of 5-18 years. Each awardee receives a medal and a certificate from the government.

The children’s profiles shortlisted after the Screening Committee Meeting were further screened by National Level Independent Experts from organisations such as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Indian Institute of Public Administration and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), among others. 

 The authenticity and integrity of the claims of the potential awardees were verified through the District Magistrates and respective domain experts, apart from a Screening Committee.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

