New Delhi: With less than a month for the historic inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the excitement has elevated several folds among the Hindu community residing in the capital city of UAE. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the temple on February 14.

Meanwhile, on January 17, Indian Ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir visited the temple and took stock of the preparations going on at the temple for the inaugural event.

BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi to be inaugurated next month

Following his visit to the temple, the official handle of the Indian Embassy in UAE shared exquisite images of the temple along with the Indian diplomat. The images capture the captivating site of the temple crafted with utmost dedication and devotion.

Less than 1️⃣ month to go! @BAPS Hindu Temple @AbuDhabiMandir in Abu Dhabi, announced by PM @narendramodi in 2015, is fast nearing completion. Amb @sunjaysudhir visited the temple to see the progress. @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/uu8cpGaOVB — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) January 17, 2024

The inauguration of the Swaminarayan temple of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) in Abu Dhabi will be inaugurated by PM Modi on February 14.

Last month, Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas extended the invitation on behalf of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Hindu Temple, which the prime minister had accepted.

