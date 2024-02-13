Advertisement

Chandigarh: The farmers’ agitation march on Tuesday turned a bit violent, after they were stopped at the Punjab and Haryana Shambhu border in an effort to stop them from marching towards Delhi. Miffed with the blocking of the road with barricades on a flyover, a group of protestors vandalised the safety barriers installed on the side railing of the flyover. Not only this, they also started throwing barricades from the flyover.

Several videos of them damaging the non-concrete safety barriers of the side railing of the flyover also surfaced, wherein the protestors allegedly were captured damaging the barriers of the flyover and throwing it down.

Advertisement

Tear gas shells were used control the situation

Not only this, the protesting crowd also threw a few barricades to clear their route to march forward. In the viral videos, people can be seen throwing barricades from the flyover.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Protesting farmers vandalise flyover safety barriers at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border. pic.twitter.com/vPJZrFE0T0 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

As per information, the protestors kept shouting slogans against the state police and state governments and kept mounting pressure to clear their route.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the police resorted to tear gas shells to control the situation and stop the protestors from further damaging the flyover and barricades.

#WATCH | Protesting farmers throw police barricade down from the flyover at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border as they march towards Delhi to press for their demands. pic.twitter.com/oI0ouWwlCj — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

The farmers’ from Punjab and Haryana are on their agitation march to Delhi to press for their demands to the central government. They had confirmed their protest march to Delhi on February 13, after the meeting with three Union Ministers on Monday didn’t lead to any conclusion in Chandigarh.

