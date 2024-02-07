Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 08:48 IST
Pune: Fire at Kumthekar Road in Sadashiv Peth, Damage to Property Reported
The shopping destination of Kumthekar Road in Pune saw a major fire yesterday, which was contained in 15 minutes.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Pune: The shopping destination of Kumthekar Road in the city saw a major fire yesterday, which was contained in 15 minutes.
The incident reportedly occurred at 01:39 pm at a four-storey building near Kumthekar Road in Sadashiv Peth, Pune. A blaze could be seen on a second-floor house of the building.
Advertisement
As soon as the fire control room received the call, a water tanker was dispatched from two fire stations - Kasba and Janata Vasahat.
Firefighters rescued people from the house. Three empty domestic LPG cylinders and two used cylinders were moved by the firefighters to prevent a blast.
Advertisement
No casualties or injuries were reported thanks to the efforts of the firefighters.
The fire at the Sadashiv Peth house caused considerable damage to property and material inside, say reports.
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 08:48 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Countries With The Shortest Work Week HoursGalleries11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.