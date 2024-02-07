Advertisement

Pune: The shopping destination of Kumthekar Road in the city saw a major fire yesterday, which was contained in 15 minutes.

The incident reportedly occurred at 01:39 pm at a four-storey building near Kumthekar Road in Sadashiv Peth, Pune. A blaze could be seen on a second-floor house of the building.

Advertisement

As soon as the fire control room received the call, a water tanker was dispatched from two fire stations - Kasba and Janata Vasahat.

Firefighters rescued people from the house. Three empty domestic LPG cylinders and two used cylinders were moved by the firefighters to prevent a blast.

Advertisement

No casualties or injuries were reported thanks to the efforts of the firefighters.

The fire at the Sadashiv Peth house caused considerable damage to property and material inside, say reports.