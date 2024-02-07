Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Pune: Fire at Kumthekar Road in Sadashiv Peth, Damage to Property Reported

The shopping destination of Kumthekar Road in Pune saw a major fire yesterday, which was contained in 15 minutes.

Shweta Parande
Representational Image
Representational Image | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Pune: The shopping destination of Kumthekar Road in the city saw a major fire yesterday, which was contained in 15 minutes. 

The incident reportedly occurred at 01:39 pm at a four-storey building near Kumthekar Road in Sadashiv Peth, Pune. A blaze could be seen on a second-floor house of the building.

Advertisement

As soon as the fire control room received the call, a water tanker was dispatched from two fire stations - Kasba and Janata Vasahat. 

Firefighters rescued people from the house. Three empty domestic LPG cylinders and two used cylinders were moved by the firefighters to prevent a blast.

Advertisement

No casualties or injuries were reported thanks to the efforts of the firefighters.

The fire at the Sadashiv Peth house caused considerable damage to property and material inside, say reports.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World7 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News8 minutes ago

  3. Poonam To Be The Face Of Govt's Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign?

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Countries With The Shortest Work Week Hours

    Galleries11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement