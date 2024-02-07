Advertisement

New Delhi : The 7th edition of the India-International Ramayana Mela commenced at the Purana Qila premises in the national capital on 18th January. The inauguration ceremony, held at 11:30 am, marked the beginning of the four-day festival, which is set to run until 21st January. The festival's theme revolves around 'Connecting the World through Ramayana,' aiming to showcase the cultural richness and universality of the epic.

Throughout the festival, from 11:30 am to 7:00 pm, attendees can enjoy a variety of performances presented by prominent Indian and international dance-drama troupes. Additionally, Purana Qila will host various visual-art activities, enhancing the overall experience for visitors.

A notable highlight of the event is the participation of an international performing art delegation dedicated to the Ramayana. These performances are not limited to New Delhi, as the international Ramayana groups are scheduled to showcase their talents in Lucknow, Varanasi, and Ayodhya later this month.

Meenakshi Lekhi, the Minister of State for Culture, emphasized the festival's significance, especially in light of the upcoming Ram Temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya. She expressed that the festival symbolizes the essence of India and its people, representing the victory of righteousness over wrong and good over evil. Lekhi highlighted the enduring faith that makes India beautiful, emphasizing the need for its continuation.

Addressing the cultural ties between India and Indonesia, Padmashri Prof Wayan Dibia from Indonesia commended both countries for their cultural richness and similarities. Wayan, who received the Padmashri in 2021 for promoting art and culture, expressed gratitude to the Indian government. He recalled his first performance in India in 1969 and mentioned his ongoing connection with the country, particularly for Mahabharata and Ramayana performances.

Wayan revealed that his 15-member contingent had already performed at the India International Ramayana Festival and eagerly anticipates their second performance in Ayodhya. The festival, now in its 7th edition, is set to feature participants from at least seven countries, reflecting its growing international prominence.

