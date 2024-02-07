English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

R-Day Event: 4 Railway Stations’ Parking Lots To Remain Closed on Jan 25, 26 in Delhi

In order to beef up the security across the national capital, the ban on parking of vehicles will be impactful from 8 pm on January 25 to 12 pm on January 26.

Abhishek Tiwari
Security in Delhi
Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of the Republic Day event | Image:PTI/ Representational
New Delhi: Ahead of the Republic Day event 2024, the Delhi police has imposed a ban on parking of vehicles at the parking lots at all the major railway stations in Delhi. In order to beef up the security across the national capital, the ban on parking of vehicles will be impactful from 8 pm on January 25 to 12 pm on January 26.

The Delhi Police have issued an advisory for the general public regarding the same and advised people to use public transport vehicles. It is being said that a ban on parking of vehicles will be imposed on the parking lots of New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station and Anand Vihar Railway Station.

According to the advisory, “In view of Republic Day celebrations, general public is informed that the parking of vehicles in the parking lots at New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway station and Anand Vihar Railway station is not allowed from 8 pm on January 25, 2024 to 12 pm on January 26, 2024.”

The police have advised the citizens to use public transport vehicles. Additionally, the pick-up and drop vehicles will also be available at outside railway stations for the use of passengers.
 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

