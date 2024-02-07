English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

Rajasthan Hopes To Become Second State to Adopt Uniform Civil Code, Minister Says

Rajasthan minister Kanhaiya Lal on Tuesday told Republic that he hopes Rajasthan becomes the second Indian state to adopt the Uniform Civil Code.

Kriti Dhingra
Rajasthan
Rajasthan minister Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary told Republic that he hopes Rajasthan becomes the second Indian state to adopt the Uniform Civil Code. | Image:Pintrest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jaipur: Hours after the Uttarakhand Cabinet tabled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Assembly, Rajasthan minister Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary on Tuesday told Republic that he hopes Rajasthan becomes the second Indian state to adopt the UCC. The minister's remarks came as BJP leaders from several other states also welcomed the tabling of the UCC Bill in the Uttarakhand Assembly, saying the Pushkar Singh Dhami government –  under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi –  is fulfilling the promise made by “our ancestors”.

The ruling party has reminded those opposing the state government’s move that Article 44 of the Constitution stipulates that the “State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India”, news agency PTI quoted BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli as saying.

The UCC is part of our "constitutional vision", Kohli reportedly said. Senior BJP leader and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi also told a press conference that the Uttarakhand government has tabled the bill to fulfil its “constitutional duty”.

“Makers of the Constitution had discussed the matter (UCC) several times before putting in a provision for this. Dhami ji, our government and party leaders are fulfilling the promise of our ancestors under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji,” Lekhi told PTI, adding, “All of our ancestors will be blessing them today”.

The Uttarakhand government had, on Tuesday, tabled in the assembly the Uniform Civil Code bill, which when passed will be the first such legislation to be implemented in any state since the country became independent.

The bill proposes a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion in Uttarakhand, excluding the Scheduled Tribes.

It also provides for registration of live-in relationships in the state, and imprisonment of three months in cases of compliance failures. According to provisions of the new bill, a child born out of such relationship will be considered legitimate.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

