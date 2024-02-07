Advertisement

Ayodhya: The idol of Lord Ram arrived in the temple on Wednesday night amid a huge gathering of devotees to witness the arrival of Ram Lalla. A special religious ritual was performed at the sanctum sanatorium of the temple before the idol was taken inside the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya.

Later, with the help of a crane the idol of Lord Ram was taken inside the temple complex, leaving the entire zone engulfed with the chanting of ‘Jai Shree Ram’. A captivating visual of the entire event also surfaced on social media.

Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra said that the idol is likely to be placed at the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday. “The idol arrived in the temple on Wednesday night. A special ‘Puja’ was held at the sanctum sanatorium before the idol was safely brought inside the ‘Garbha Griha’.



