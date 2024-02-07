English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

Ram Mandir: Assam, Odisha Declare Half Holiday in Govt Offices on Jan 22

The central government had earlier announced that a half holiday will be observed at all central government offices to mark the consecration ceremony.

Abhishek Tiwari
Ram Temple
Assam and Odisha declare half holiday on January 22. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: After the Union government’s decision to declare a half holiday in all the central government offices to mark the Ram Temple’s consecration day on January 22, the Assam Governor and the Government of Odisha too announced that a half holiday will be observed across the state at all state government offices. 

Additionally, all the educational institutions in Assam too will be observe a half holiday on January 22, while in Odisha, a half holiday has been declared in all Magisterial Courts. 

A notification regarding the declaration of the half holiday was issued by both the state governments on Thursday. As per the order, the half holiday across the state of Assam and Odisha will be observed till 2.30 pm on January 22, 2024. 

Centre too declared half holiday in all central govt offices

Through a statement, a state government official of Assam stated that in the line of the office memorandum of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & pensions of the Government of India, the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare half holiday till 2.30 pm on January 22, 2024, in view of the celebration of the Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at Ayodhya.

The decision has been taken to enable the employees to participate in the consecration celebrations.

Earlier in the day, the central government announced that a half holiday will be observed at all central government offices in view of the ceremony. 

Odisha Declares Half Holiday

Following the declaration made by Assam, the Government of Odisha too declared a half holiday in all the state government offices and Magisterial Courts on January 22.

The state government issued a notification stating that in view of the celebration of the Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratistha’ at Ayodhya, the Government of Odisha have been pleased to declare that the state government offices as well as the Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive) will remain closed for half day till 2.30 pm on January 22.

This is to ensure that the government employees can also celebrate the holy soul of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.
 


 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

