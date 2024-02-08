Advertisement

Lucknow: Ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his thoughts about the city, which is considered the birthplace of Lord Ram.

While speaking at the Divine Ayodhya conclave in the state capital city of Lucknow on Tuesday, Yogi claimed that the alleys of Ayodhya would now resonate with ‘Ramdhun’ instead of gunshots.

Expressing how the city of Ayodhya has changed for the better under his leadership since 2017, the CM said that instead of a curfew, now people would be celebrating a ‘Deepotsav’.

Yogi Adityanath was speaking five days before the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony set to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya.

Arrangements at Ayodhya for Ram Mandir inauguration

The CM said the UP government would cater to the lakhs of devotees and tourists expected in Ayodhya on January 22 for the Ram Mandir inauguration and also post the ceremony. It will generate employment opportunities as well, he said.

Speaking of the facilities, he said Ayodhya is set to become the first solar city in India.

Apart from Ayodhya’s Maharishi Valmiki International Airport which will be connected to more destinations, there will be a cruise service soon on the Saryu river.

Apart from this, the temple town now has a renovated railway station. Ayodhya now has wide and clean roads and ghats, uniform structures across the city, and new luxury hotels, including the country’s first 7-star vegetarian hotel.

Yogi Adityanath called the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha as the establishment of India’s “janaastha” (public faith). He iterated that some people would call it ‘votebank politics’. However, Ayodhya was a matter of faith, he said, adding that it is “a cultural unity into which the country had been tied by Lord Ram and Shri Krishna”.

“India has moved above political boundaries. When Lord Ram left Ayodhya and crossed Chitrakoot and Panchvati on his way to Sri Lanka, he determined India’s cultural boundaries. Around 5,000 years ago, Lord Krishna determined the cultural boundary of India,” said Yogi.

“India could have had different political parties and kingdoms, but a young man (referring to Adi Shankara in the 8th century) left Kerala and established four peeths in different corners of the country. Whoever understands this cultural unity will also understand Ayodhya,” the CM said.