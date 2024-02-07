English
Ranchi-Bound Vistara Flight Diverted to Kolkata Due to Bad Weather

The plane was diverted to Kolkata on Thursday due to the bad weather.

vistara
A representative image of Vistara airplane parked at the airport. | Image:AP
A Ranchi bound Vistara flight that flew out of Delhi was diverted to Kolkata on Thursday, January 18 due to the bad weather. Detailing the emergeny situation in a social media update, Vistara said, “Flight UK753 from Delhi to Ranchi (DEL-IXR) has been diverted to Kolkata (CCU) due to bad weather at Ranchi airport and is expected to arrive in Kolkata at 2115 hours." 

As many as hundred flights were grounded here in the Capital New Delhi and elsewhere including in Ranchi as the cold wave swept across much of India, and dense fog posed visibility challenges. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its weather update, advised about the “very dense fog" that was being witnessed here in New Delhi particularly in the state of Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan, and Bihar. Meanwhile the Jharkhand Government announced that the schools will remain closed due to the extremely cold wave in the state. As the mercury dropped across many parts of India, cold wave prevailing in the western and central parts of the state of Jharkhand.

Dense fog affects flight operations at airports nationwide

As per the officials, a total of 10 flights that included 2 international flights, were diverted to Jaipur between 4.30 am and 12 noon. As many as 100 flights, including the international flights, were delayed here in New Delhi due to bad weather. Several airlines took to their official social media handle to inform the passengers about the inconvenience and apologise. 

Delhi airport, in an update said that owing to the dense fog, flight operations at the airport may get affected. “Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” it said in a post on X.  Vistara, in a post on X, also informed the customers that the dense fog and poor visibility may affect the departures and arrivals in many states.


 

