PM Modi lays wreath at the National War Memorial, leads the nation in paying homage to the braveheart soldiers | Image: ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: The 75th Republic Day celebrations kicked off with a solemn tribute at the National War Memorial, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and service chiefs, paid homage to the country's martyrs. Leading the Nation in honouring the bravehearts, PM Modi participated in the homage ceremony, joined by an Inter Services Guard consisting of One Officer and 21 inner guards, accompanied by six buglers.

The ceremonial guard was under the command of Major Indrajeet Sachin, an officer from the 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment. This poignant start marked the beginning of the Republic Day festivities, honouring the sacrifices of India's heroes.

Advertisement

#WATCH | PM Modi lays wreath at the National War Memorial, leads the nation in paying homage to the braveheart soldiers



The Inter Services Guard presents 'Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra'



This year the Inter Services Guard is commanded by an Indian Army Officer Major… pic.twitter.com/MUe4y0w8Rm — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

As PM Modi laid the wreath, the Inter Services Guards present 'Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra'. Thereafter, two minutes silence was observed after which the buglers sound 'Rouse' and guards present Salami Shastra again.

Advertisement

The PM then endorsed his remarks in the digital visitor's book of National War Memorial.