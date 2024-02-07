Updated January 27th, 2024 at 00:22 IST
Republic Day: 'Shikara' Boats in Srinagar's Dal Lake Decorated With Tricolour
In order to mark the national day, the local administration decorated the rooftops of their boats with the Tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Kashmir: The joy of the 75th Republic Day celebration on Friday was reflected in Srinagar’s Dal Lake, where the rooftops of ‘Shikara’ boats glazed in the colours of the national flag. In order to mark the national day, the local administration decorated the rooftops of their boats with the Tricolour ahead of the Republic Day celebration.
It is being said that as many as 120 Shikara boats on Dal Lake were decorated in the colours of the Indian Flag by the Srinagar district administration. Following which it appeared as if the lake was covered by the national flags.
Advertisement
The Republic Day event was celebrated across Kashmir with various cultural programmes being held at all district headquarters of the valley amidst tight security arrangements.
The main function was held at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, where contingents of the police, CRPF, SSB, NCC and school children took part in the parade.
After the parade, artists from various parts of the union territory performed at the cultural event.
Advertisement
Published January 27th, 2024 at 00:22 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.