Kashmir: The joy of the 75th Republic Day celebration on Friday was reflected in Srinagar’s Dal Lake, where the rooftops of ‘Shikara’ boats glazed in the colours of the national flag. In order to mark the national day, the local administration decorated the rooftops of their boats with the Tricolour ahead of the Republic Day celebration.

It is being said that as many as 120 Shikara boats on Dal Lake were decorated in the colours of the Indian Flag by the Srinagar district administration. Following which it appeared as if the lake was covered by the national flags.

The Republic Day event was celebrated across Kashmir with various cultural programmes being held at all district headquarters of the valley amidst tight security arrangements.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Rooftops of 120 'shikara' boats on Dal Lake decorated in the colours of the Indian flag by the Srinagar District Administration. pic.twitter.com/b1SDeUDIh1 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

The main function was held at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, where contingents of the police, CRPF, SSB, NCC and school children took part in the parade.

After the parade, artists from various parts of the union territory performed at the cultural event.

