Advertisement

New Delhi: In a recent development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has imposed restrictions on the movement of two and three-wheelers, as well as non-motorized vehicles, agricultural tractors, multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles, and quadri-cycles on three 'access-controlled' national highways linked to the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. This decision, rooted in safety considerations, was conveyed through an official notification.

The affected sections include the Delhi-Gurugram section of NH-48 from Km 14+300 (starting of RTR flyover) to Km 42+000 (Kherki Daula user fee plaza) in Delhi/Haryana, NH-344M connecting Narela, Mundka, Najafgarh, Dwarka, and terminating at NH-248 BB near Bhartal chowk. Additionally, NH-248BB starting from its junction with NH 48 near Shiv Murti, linking Bharthal Chowk, Delhi Haryana border in the NCT, and terminating near Kherki Daula on NH 48 in Haryana is also affected.

Advertisement

According to the NHAI notification dated January 11, these national highways have been developed as access-controlled highways. Although service roads, alternative routes, and roads were available for public use before the development of these highways, the high-speed corridors now pose safety concerns.

With designated speed limits for various types of motor vehicles on these highways, the NHAI highlighted potential risks to the safety of slower-moving vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, non-motorized vehicles, and agricultural tractors. The vulnerabilities and speed differentials of these vehicles could compromise road safety.

Advertisement

Therefore, the NHAI, exercising its powers under section 35 of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, has ordered the prohibition of certain classes of vehicles from using the specified highways to ensure the safety of road users.