Updated February 12th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

Rozgar Mela Makes Strides: Jammu & Kashmir Witnesses Significant Job Opportunities

"These appointees will undergo further training, demonstrating the government’s dedication to enhancing skill development and ensuring job readiness."

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Rozgar Mela
Rozgar Mela | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Srinagar: Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to providing employment opportunities has shown significant progress, with today’s Rozgar Mela witnessing strides across India, including Jammu and Kashmir. More than 1 lakh appointment letters were distributed to newly recruited individuals via video conferencing.

“In the valley, out of the 24 participants, 20 individuals received appointment orders, marking a substantial step towards fulfilling the promise of offering 10 lakh jobs within a year," said MoS, Women & Child Development & Ayushi, Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai at an event held at BSF headquarters in Srinagar.

He added, “These appointees will undergo further training, demonstrating the government’s dedication to enhancing skill development and ensuring job readiness,”.

Government jobs play a pivotal role in fostering economic growth and social stability. Special attention is given to women employment, with various schemes catering to their needs from childbirth to education, including job training initiatives.

“All these efforts reflect the government’s holistic approach to empowering women and promoting gender equality in the workforce," said MoS Home Affairs.

In regions like Jammu and Kashmir, notable progress is being made, with youth actively participating in diverse fields such as cricket, civil services and law enforcement, contributing to the regions overall development trajectory. Youth engagement in the start-up program highlights their entrepreneurial spirit and drive for innovation.

“The newly inducted appointees also have the opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal offering over 880 e-learning courses, informed Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

“Industries such as tourism, horticulture and agriculture continue to thrive, offering ample job opportunities and contributing to employment generation. These sectors not only provide livelihoods but also stimulate economic growth and regional development,” he stated while talking to reporters here.

The Rozgar Mela, held at 47 locations across the country, is a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation. It is expected to leverage further employment generation and provide gainful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and direct participation in National Development.

The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments and State Governments/UT’s with the new recruits joining various Ministries/Departments across different sectors.

Pertinently, According to a report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in September 2023, the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir has shown a declining trend.

The rate decreased from 6.7 percent in 2019-21 to 5.2 percent in 2021-2022. The report also highlighted that the unemployment rate in the Union Territory stood at 5.1 percent in 2018-2019, then rose to 6.7 percent in 2019-2020, before gradually decreasing to 5.9 percent in 2020-21 and further to 5.2 percent in 2021-2022.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

