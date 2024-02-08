Advertisement

National Investigation Agency on Tuesday filed supplementary chargesheet in case pertaining to Pakistan-based terror group hatching conspiracy to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan-based Lashkar Commander Sajid Jutt, who is operational chief of The Resistance Front, has been named in the chargesheet by NIA.

National Investigation Agency has also named terrorists Fayaz Baba and Hilal Ahmad Deva along with TRF Operational Chief Sajid Jutt. Sajid was declared a ‘terrorist’ by Ministry of Home Affairs in October 2022 for his involvement in radicalising Kashmiri youths and recruiting them into militancy through his network. Sajid Jutt, as per MHA, is the key handler of terrorists who carried out attack on Indian soldiers in Bhata Dhurian area of Poonch in which nine jawans of Indian Army including two JCOs attained martyrdom.

NIA registered a suo moto case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) on June 21, 2022, which pertains to newly floated terror outfits being probed by NIA including The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others. These outfits are affiliated to Pak-backed organisations like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc., which have been banned by the Government of India.

NIA said that those who extended support to terrorists are under the NIA’s scanner for their involvement in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances, and arms/ammunitions. They have been engaged in spreading activities relating to terror, violence, and subversion in J&K, according to the NIA investigations.

NIA Investigation revealed that Pak-based operatives were using social media platforms to promote terror. Drones were being used by them to deliver arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley. "The terror conspiracy under investigation relates to plotting by the banned outfits in both physical and cyber space to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc. The organisations, supported by their masters in Pakistan, have been conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence, by radicalising local youth and mobilising overground workers, to disturb peace and communal harmony in J&K," NIA said.





