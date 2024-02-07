English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

Special Task Force Deployed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar to Ensure Uninterrupted Water Supply

This specialised STF, comprising 32 individuals, plays a crucial role in maintaining a constant water supply in the Kishtwar district.

Gursimran Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kishtwar: In a unique initiative, the newly formed Special Task Force (STF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district is dedicated to ensuring continuous water supply round the clock, with a focus on meeting the district's water needs during snowy conditions. The Public Health Engineering Department of Kishtwar has established a 32-member team responsible for monitoring the primary water supply lines and working diligently to guarantee water access to every household.

STF to ensure round the clock water supply

This specialised STF, comprising 32 individuals, plays a crucial role in maintaining a constant water supply in the Kishtwar district. The water is sourced from Nehar Naigarh, located 32 kilometers from the town, and each STF member has been assigned a one-kilometer area of responsibility by the department. Their primary task involves vigilant monitoring of the supply lines, promptly addressing any blockages, and providing real-time solutions within minutes to ensure an uninterrupted water supply.

The significance of the STF becomes apparent, given that the 8- and 10-inch supply lines constitute the sole source of water for the district, particularly during the winter season when the region is covered in snow. 

STF's dedicated efforts for seamless water supply

Santosh, a dedicated member of the Special Task Force (STF), spoke about the proactive role of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department in Kishtwar. He highlighted the STF's round-the-clock vigilance, ensuring prompt responses to any disruptions in the water supply. Santosh expressed the team's commitment to preventing water scarcity in the district and acknowledged the crucial role of the water supply line from Nehar Naigarh in sustaining Kishtwar. He also appreciated the cooperation from senior officials, essential for guaranteeing water access to every household.

Aadil Iqbal, another STF member, provided insights into the team's responsibilities. As part of the 32-member STF, Aadil detailed their task of monitoring the 32-kilometer water supply line from Nehar Naigarh to Kishtwar town. Each team member has been assigned a specific area to manage, focusing on ensuring water accessibility for every child and woman in their designated places. Aadil highlighted the team's equipped approach, carrying basic tools to address issues on-site. In more complex situations, immediate support from senior officials is mobilized to swiftly resolve any challenges and maintain an uninterrupted water supply line. The team's efforts are directed at eliminating the need for residents to venture out for their daily water requirements.

 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

