Srinagar: Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport resumed on Monday after a temporary suspension throughout Sunday due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility. The air traffic to and from Kashmir, disrupted for about a day, has now recommenced.

Airport officials have confirmed the improvement in visibility, leading to the reopening of flight operations. The first successful flight after the disruption was SpiceJet flight SG 160, arriving from Jammu, which landed at Srinagar at 11:40 AM.

Sunday witnessed heavy snowfall in the Kashmir valley, causing significant disruptions to daily life and further complicating flight operations.

Moderate snowfall was reported in the plains of the Kashmir valley, with heavier snowfall in the higher reaches. Snow clearance operations commenced early to make the roads traffic-worthy, and authorities advised motorists to exercise caution due to slippery conditions.

Following the season's major snowfall, temperatures in the Kashmir valley and most parts of the Jammu division dropped below freezing point on Monday. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, Qazigund at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, and Pahalgam at a chilly minus 11.9 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather from February 6-13.