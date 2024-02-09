Advertisement

Srinagar: In the wake of the targeted killing of two carpenters in Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar Police have ramped up their investigation. The police have made significant headway in uncovering leads and exposing the intricate network behind the heinous act.

“In our investigation, what struck us first was, who informed the terrorists about the carpenters who had come to Kashmir on the fateful day. The question of who informed - is crucial in understanding the chain of events leading to the tragic attack,” said a senior official involved in the case.

Advertisement

Pre-emptive searches in the old city area were conducted earlier in the week following intelligence on terrorist activities. Additionally, crucial closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the nearby Kani-Kadal chowk has been obtained, providing insights into the sequence of events surrounding the attack.

Numerous individuals, mainly youths, have been detained for questioning in multiple areas, including Karfali-Mohalla, Habba Kadal, Dal Hassan Yar, Ban Mohalla, Shaheed Gunj, Pal Pora and Eidgah.

Advertisement

“We’re meticulously examining call detail records (CDRs) and confirming mobile tower locations with the cargo unit in Srinagar. We expect more possible leads in days to come,” revealed he.

Another official, addressing the motives behind such acts of violence, emphasised the perpetrator’s intent to disrupt peace in the valley.

Advertisement

“This attack is yet another attempt to destabilize this place and instill fear among the populace,” he said while wishing anonymity.

Following the abrogation of Article 370, significant shifts in terrorism have emerged in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement

“First, terrorists no longer identify their outfits after terrorist acts. For example, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliates now operate under The Resistance Front (TRF), while Jaish-e-Mohammad members adopt aliases like the Kashmir Tigers, portraying actions as indigenous,” he revealed.

“Second, there's a disturbing trend of terrorists recruiting juveniles without prior police records for targeted killings. These inexperienced recruits efficiently execute orders from handlers in Pakistan, showing no mercy to innocents. Teenagers in contact with handlers undergo strict testing before assignments, indicating the evolving tactics of Kashmiri terrorist groups,” he revealed.