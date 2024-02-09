English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Srinagar Police Escalate Probe Into Two Carpenters' Killing, Unveiling Terrorist Network

In the wake of the targeted killing of two carpenters in Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar Police have unearthed a terrorist network in their investigation.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Srinagar Police Escalate Probe into Sikh Carpenters' Killing, Unveiling Terrorist Network
Srinagar Police Escalate Probe into Sikh Carpenters' Killing, Unveiling Terrorist Network | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Srinagar: In the wake of the targeted killing of two carpenters in Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar Police have ramped up their investigation. The police have made significant headway in uncovering leads and exposing the intricate network behind the heinous act.

“In our investigation, what struck us first was, who informed the terrorists about the carpenters who had come to Kashmir on the fateful day. The question of who informed - is crucial in understanding the chain of events leading to the tragic attack,” said a senior official involved in the case.

Advertisement

Pre-emptive searches in the old city area were conducted earlier in the week following intelligence on terrorist activities. Additionally, crucial closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the nearby Kani-Kadal chowk has been obtained, providing insights into the sequence of events surrounding the attack.

Numerous individuals, mainly youths, have been detained for questioning in multiple areas, including Karfali-Mohalla, Habba Kadal, Dal Hassan Yar, Ban Mohalla, Shaheed Gunj, Pal Pora and Eidgah.

Advertisement

“We’re meticulously examining call detail records (CDRs) and confirming mobile tower locations with the cargo unit in Srinagar. We expect more possible leads in days to come,” revealed he.

Another official, addressing the motives behind such acts of violence, emphasised the perpetrator’s intent to disrupt peace in the valley.

Advertisement

“This attack is yet another attempt to destabilize this place and instill fear among the populace,” he said while wishing anonymity.

Following the abrogation of Article 370, significant shifts in terrorism have emerged in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement

“First, terrorists no longer identify their outfits after terrorist acts. For example, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliates now operate under The Resistance Front (TRF), while Jaish-e-Mohammad members adopt aliases like the Kashmir Tigers, portraying actions as indigenous,” he revealed.

“Second, there's a disturbing trend of terrorists recruiting juveniles without prior police records for targeted killings. These inexperienced recruits efficiently execute orders from handlers in Pakistan, showing no mercy to innocents. Teenagers in contact with handlers undergo strict testing before assignments, indicating the evolving tactics of Kashmiri terrorist groups,” he revealed.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

28 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

31 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

37 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

38 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

41 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info22 minutes ago

  5. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement