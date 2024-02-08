Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir: In a bold move to address the escalating issue of noise pollution in Srinagar's bustling Lal Chowk, the administration has introduced an advanced 'Noise Monitoring System' in and around the iconic commercial hub.

Known for its incessant 24-hour traffic, Lal Chowk has long been a hotspot for noise pollution, posing health risks to residents in the vicinity. The J&K Pollution Control Board, recognizing the urgency of the situation, emphasized the severe health consequences of prolonged exposure to elevated noise levels.

Advertisement

Ramesh Kumar, Member Secretary of JKPCB, stated, "Lal Chowk, as a vibrant commercial center, witnesses constant vehicular movement, contributing substantially to both noise and air pollution. The Noise Monitoring System aims to closely observe noise pollution trends and their adverse effects on Lal Chowk and its surroundings."

The real-time insights provided by the system will enable authorities to devise targeted strategies to minimize the environmental impact, positioning Lal Chowk as a model for other urban centers seeking technology-enabled solutions for a greener and healthier future.

Advertisement

Dr. Parvaiz Koul, Director of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), highlighted the grave consequences of air pollution in the region, estimating that approximately 10,000 individuals lose their lives annually in Jammu and Kashmir due to pollution-related diseases.

Emphasizing the pervasive impact on various organs, Dr. Koul pointed out Srinagar city's alarming rate of lung cancer and the elevated prevalence of lung diseases in J&K. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a condition linked to air pollutants, stands as a significant health concern, ranking as the third leading cause of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Advertisement

The unique geographical features of the Kashmir valley, bound by the Pir Panjal and Greater Himalayan mountain ranges, contribute to pollution challenges. In late autumn and winter, temperature inversion hinders air mixing, leading to the accumulation of haze, predominantly composed of dust and smoke, including black carbon.