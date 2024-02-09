Advertisement

Srinagar: In the wake of a terror attack in Srinagar that claimed the lives of two carpenters from Amritsar, Punjab, authorities have significantly intensified security measures around minority clusters in the region. The attack, that took place on Wednesday evening, prompted a thorough review of security arrangements in minority-populated areas and other critical zones in the Kashmir valley.

In Kashmir, crucial checkpoints such as Nakas and MVCPs have been established at vital intersections, entry/exit points, and major roads leading to district centres. Police and CRPF personnel are strategically deployed in sensitive areas, especially those with minority communities.

"Joint security forces are closely monitoring areas where non-locals reside, conducting night patrols. Enhanced security measures, including increased frisking and checkpoints, have been implemented in minority clusters. Additionally, police officers in civvies have been stationed at critical locations to monitor any anti-national activities," informed sources.

Securing minority communities poses a significant challenge for the administration and joint security forces, given the large number of labourers residing in the valley. While government accommodations for Kashmiri Pandits offer a higher level of security, thousands of labourers, mostly non-locals, live in less secure environments, making them vulnerable to attacks.

"These labourers in the valley are engaged in minimal jobs to sustain their livelihoods. It's difficult to secure each and every one of them. Following the attacks in Srinagar, most non-locals have been advised to limit their movements for at least 10 days," said a source.