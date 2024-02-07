Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

Swami Ramdev’s Wax Statue From Madame Tussauds New York Unveiled in Delhi, Shows Him in Yoga Pose

Swami Ramdev's wax statue will be installed at Madame Tussauds museum in New York.

Shweta Parande
Baba Ramdev with his wax statue
Baba Ramdev with his wax statue in Delhi | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Swami Ramdev's statue of wax will be installed at Madame Tussauds museum in New York. The statue was unveiled in New Delhi today ahead of its installation in NY. In a video from the event, the yoga guru can be seen standing alongside his wax statue. 

The Madame Tussauds wax statue of Baba Ramdev shows him in his iconic yoga pose. 

Advertisement

LIVE | 'Madame Tussauds New York' unveils 'wax statue' of Swami Ramdev in Delhi

Watch: https://t.co/Z5Sz2VIGOK

Subscribe to PTI's YouTube channel for in-depth reports, exclusive interviews, and special visual stories that take you beyond the headlines. #PTIVideos

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 30, 2024

Baba Ramdev becomes the first yoga guru to be featured in the renowned wax museum of the US. He joins a host of Indian and international personalities who have wax figures in Madame Tussauds New York, London, Delhi and other places.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Britannia Industries' near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Actor Vishal Addresses Rumours Of His Political Entry

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Over 400 Resident Doctors in Pune to go on Indefinite Strike From Today

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Harda Fire: 11 Killed, 100 Injured, 60 Houses Gutted; 2 Arrested

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Chamari Athapaththu opens up on her initial WPL auction snub

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement