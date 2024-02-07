Updated January 30th, 2024 at 13:37 IST
Swami Ramdev’s Wax Statue From Madame Tussauds New York Unveiled in Delhi, Shows Him in Yoga Pose
Swami Ramdev's wax statue will be installed at Madame Tussauds museum in New York.
New Delhi: Swami Ramdev's statue of wax will be installed at Madame Tussauds museum in New York. The statue was unveiled in New Delhi today ahead of its installation in NY. In a video from the event, the yoga guru can be seen standing alongside his wax statue.
The Madame Tussauds wax statue of Baba Ramdev shows him in his iconic yoga pose.
LIVE | 'Madame Tussauds New York' unveils 'wax statue' of Swami Ramdev in Delhi
Watch: https://t.co/Z5Sz2VIGOK
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 30, 2024
Baba Ramdev becomes the first yoga guru to be featured in the renowned wax museum of the US. He joins a host of Indian and international personalities who have wax figures in Madame Tussauds New York, London, Delhi and other places.
Published January 30th, 2024 at 13:35 IST
