Advertisement

New Delhi: Swami Ramdev's statue of wax will be installed at Madame Tussauds museum in New York. The statue was unveiled in New Delhi today ahead of its installation in NY. In a video from the event, the yoga guru can be seen standing alongside his wax statue.

The Madame Tussauds wax statue of Baba Ramdev shows him in his iconic yoga pose.

Advertisement

LIVE | 'Madame Tussauds New York' unveils 'wax statue' of Swami Ramdev in Delhi



Watch: https://t.co/Z5Sz2VIGOK



Subscribe to PTI's YouTube channel for in-depth reports, exclusive interviews, and special visual stories that take you beyond the headlines. #PTIVideos — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 30, 2024

Baba Ramdev becomes the first yoga guru to be featured in the renowned wax museum of the US. He joins a host of Indian and international personalities who have wax figures in Madame Tussauds New York, London, Delhi and other places.