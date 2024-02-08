English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Urges Swift Action for Release of Fishermen Detained by Sri Lankan Navy

Stalin raised serious concerns over apprehension of 12 Indian fishermen, and the subsequent seizure of three fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 13.

Kriti Dhingra
Stalin has raised serious concerns about the apprehension of 12 Indian fishermen and the seizure of three fishing boats by Sri Lankan Navy on January 13 2024.
Stalin has raised serious concerns about the apprehension of 12 Indian fishermen and the seizure of three fishing boats by Sri Lankan Navy on January 13 2024. | Image:X/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: In a written communication addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday raised serious concerns over the apprehension of 12 Indian fishermen, and the subsequent seizure of three fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 13.  

In his letter, Stalin urged Jaishankar to take swift and decisive action by utilizing appropriate diplomatic channels to engage with the Sri Lankan Government, news agency ANI reported. The fishermen, hailing from Tamil Nadu, were conducting their routine activities when they were reportedly detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Advertisement

The incident is the latest in the longstanding issue of fishermen from Tamil Nadu facing challenges and detentions in the waters surrounding Sri Lanka. The matter has long been a cause for concern – for various chief ministers in the state over the years –  to protect the interests and safety of Indian fishermen.

As the diplomatic efforts are expected to unfold, the state government and relevant authorities are closely monitoring the developments to ensure the well-being and safe return of the detained fishermen.

Advertisement

An official response in this regard from the Union Ministry of External Affairs was yet to be received at the time of writing this report.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement