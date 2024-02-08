Stalin has raised serious concerns about the apprehension of 12 Indian fishermen and the seizure of three fishing boats by Sri Lankan Navy on January 13 2024. | Image: X/Representative

Advertisement

Chennai: In a written communication addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday raised serious concerns over the apprehension of 12 Indian fishermen, and the subsequent seizure of three fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 13.

In his letter, Stalin urged Jaishankar to take swift and decisive action by utilizing appropriate diplomatic channels to engage with the Sri Lankan Government, news agency ANI reported. The fishermen, hailing from Tamil Nadu, were conducting their routine activities when they were reportedly detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Advertisement

The incident is the latest in the longstanding issue of fishermen from Tamil Nadu facing challenges and detentions in the waters surrounding Sri Lanka. The matter has long been a cause for concern – for various chief ministers in the state over the years – to protect the interests and safety of Indian fishermen.

As the diplomatic efforts are expected to unfold, the state government and relevant authorities are closely monitoring the developments to ensure the well-being and safe return of the detained fishermen.

Advertisement

An official response in this regard from the Union Ministry of External Affairs was yet to be received at the time of writing this report.