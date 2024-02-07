English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 11:18 IST

Tension in Makdone Near Ujjain after Sardar Patel's Statue Vandalised, Stone Pelting Reported

Earlier that morning, unidentified individuals used a tractor to break the statue of Sardar Patel, located at the Mandi Gate of Makdone.

Digital Desk
Tension in Makdone Near Ujjain after Sardar Patel's Statue Vandalised, Stone Pelting Reported
Tension in Makdone Near Ujjain after Sardar Patel's Statue Vandalised, Stone Pelting Reported | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ujjain: In a shocking turn of events in Makdone near Ujjain, a heated dispute ensued over the installation of statues, escalating into a violent clash between two groups and leaving a prominent statue damaged. The incident, which unfolded on Thursday morning, began with the destruction of the statue of Sardar Patel, leading to an uproar and heavy stone pelting between the conflicting parties.

Earlier that morning, unidentified individuals used a tractor to break the statue of Sardar Patel, located at the Mandi Gate of Makdone. The incident was captured on video, intensifying the ongoing dispute over the allocation of a vacant land near the Mandi Gate and bus stand for the installation of statues.

Advertisement

The conflict centres around the demand by the Bhim Army for the installation of Dr. Ambedkar's statue at the contested site, while the Patidar community residents of Makdone advocate for the statue of Sardar Vallabh Patel. The matter is reportedly under consideration by the panchayat. Despite this, on Wednesday night, unknown individuals went ahead and installed the statue of Sardar Patel in front of the Mandi Gate.

The news of this installation spread overnight, prompting a swift response from the Bhim Army. In the morning, they ran a tractor into Patel's statue, causing significant damage. Subsequently, a video of the incident surfaced, intensifying hostilities and leading to an incident of stone pelting from both sides.

Advertisement

Recognising the gravity of the situation, a substantial police force was dispatched from Tarana and Ujjain. Additional SP Nitesh Bhargava arrived at the scene to manage the situation. Presently, the stone-pelting has been brought under control through persuasion and dialogue between the conflicting groups.

Local villagers revealed that the disputed land, situated between ward number 2, 8, and 9, is predominantly inhabited by Ambedkar followers, who have been advocating for the installation of Dr. Ambedkar's statue. The controversy has persisted through the last two elections, with the BJP announcing plans to install Sardar Patel's statue at the contested site. Despite naming the new bus stand after Ambedkar, the residents stood firm on their demand for Dr. Ambedkar's statue. The situation took a contentious turn when, last night, some youths installed Sardar Patel's statue, triggering the clash that unfolded this morning.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News4 minutes ago

  2. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 29 Appearance

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. U-19 WC: Sachin Dhas created such havoc that his bat had to be checked

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  5. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement