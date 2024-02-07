Advertisement

Ujjain: In a shocking turn of events in Makdone near Ujjain, a heated dispute ensued over the installation of statues, escalating into a violent clash between two groups and leaving a prominent statue damaged. The incident, which unfolded on Thursday morning, began with the destruction of the statue of Sardar Patel, leading to an uproar and heavy stone pelting between the conflicting parties.

Earlier that morning, unidentified individuals used a tractor to break the statue of Sardar Patel, located at the Mandi Gate of Makdone. The incident was captured on video, intensifying the ongoing dispute over the allocation of a vacant land near the Mandi Gate and bus stand for the installation of statues.

The conflict centres around the demand by the Bhim Army for the installation of Dr. Ambedkar's statue at the contested site, while the Patidar community residents of Makdone advocate for the statue of Sardar Vallabh Patel. The matter is reportedly under consideration by the panchayat. Despite this, on Wednesday night, unknown individuals went ahead and installed the statue of Sardar Patel in front of the Mandi Gate.

The news of this installation spread overnight, prompting a swift response from the Bhim Army. In the morning, they ran a tractor into Patel's statue, causing significant damage. Subsequently, a video of the incident surfaced, intensifying hostilities and leading to an incident of stone pelting from both sides.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, a substantial police force was dispatched from Tarana and Ujjain. Additional SP Nitesh Bhargava arrived at the scene to manage the situation. Presently, the stone-pelting has been brought under control through persuasion and dialogue between the conflicting groups.

Local villagers revealed that the disputed land, situated between ward number 2, 8, and 9, is predominantly inhabited by Ambedkar followers, who have been advocating for the installation of Dr. Ambedkar's statue. The controversy has persisted through the last two elections, with the BJP announcing plans to install Sardar Patel's statue at the contested site. Despite naming the new bus stand after Ambedkar, the residents stood firm on their demand for Dr. Ambedkar's statue. The situation took a contentious turn when, last night, some youths installed Sardar Patel's statue, triggering the clash that unfolded this morning.

