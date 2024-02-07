English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

Thane Mira Road Violence: More Shops Vandalised, Police Arrest 2 Persons

Vandals targeted more shops in Thane district, including Naya Nagar which witnessed a communal clash three days back.

Press Trust Of India
Shops vandalised in Thane
Shops vandalised in Thane | Representational Image | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai/Thane: Unidentified persons have vandalised a few shops in some areas of Maharashtra's Thane district, including Naya Nagar which witnessed a communal clash three days back, officials said on Wednesday.

Two persons have also been arrested by the police following an attack on a procession in the district earlier this week, they said.

Advertisement

Since the weekend, the Thane district neighbouring Mumbai has witnessed a number of incidents of attack on commercial establishments and processions taken out to celebrate the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the Ayodhya temple.

Earlier, members of two communities clashed during a vehicle rally organised in the Muslim-dominated Naya Nagar locality in the district on Sunday night following which 13 people were taken in custody.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, "illegal" roadside stalls in Naya Nagar area were demolished by the local civic body using bulldozers. The action was taken a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned of strict action against rioters.

On Monday, a procession taken out in Mira Road area of Thane district on the occasion of the Ram temple idol consecration in Ayodhya was pelted with stones by miscreants.

Advertisement

Giving details of another incident in Borivali village of Padgha area, an official said the attack took place at around 8:30 pm on Monday.

The victims, travelling on motorcycles and on foot as part of the procession, were allegedly intercepted and assaulted by a group of nearly 15 armed individuals using iron rods, wooden sticks, and sharp objects.

Advertisement

The attackers also vandalised several motorcycles and tore a saffron flag bearing the image of Lord Ram, the official from Padgha police station said.

The police have registered offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and have apprehended two of the accused, he said.

Advertisement

The hunt is going on for the remaining individuals involved in the incident, the police added.

On Tuesday night, unidentified persons vandalised some shops in Kashimira, Naya Nagar and Navghar areas of the district, police said.

Advertisement

A video which went viral on social media showed some persons on motorbikes throwing stones at the shops.

The shops in these areas were damaged following which the police registered an FIR against unidentified persons, an official from Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police said.

Advertisement

The police were looking for CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the perpetrators, he said.

Strict vigil was being maintained and a flag march was conducted on Tuesday in Naya Nagar area by personnel of the local police, State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force and Maharashtra Security Force, the official said.

Advertisement

The situation in the area is now normal even as heavy police security remains deployed there. Shops, schools and other establishments in the locality have opened, he said.

The police have appealed to the people not to pay heed to any provocative videos.

Advertisement

Action will be initiated against those who try to disrupt the communal harmony, the official said.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World19 minutes ago

  2. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News22 minutes ago

  3. Zaheer gives quick retort to KP after he took pride in dismissing Dhoni

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  4. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries26 minutes ago

  5. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement