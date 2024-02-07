Advertisement

Kolkata: As Ayodhya braces up for the historic ‘Pran Pratistha’ at Ram Temple, the family members of the karsevaks in Kolkata, who lost their lives in police firing at the Ram Janmabhoomi site about 34 years ago, have now found a reason to celebrate. The inauguration of the Ram Temple has also brought a sense of closure for them, who are anticipating the joy of an early Diwali.

It was in 1990, when Ram Kothari (22) and Sharad Kothari (20), both brothers, met an untimely demise in police firing during the karseva at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Poornima, the elder sister of the Kothari brothers, shared her feelings to news agency PTI, and said, "It seems life has come full circle for all of us. Our entire family is overjoyed. Since the demise of my brothers, I have made an annual pilgrimage to Ayodhya since 1992, offering prayers for the cause close to my departed brothers, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. I believe the souls of my brothers will now find peace. It's akin to experiencing a second Diwali and Holi for all of us." According to Poornima, her brothers were regular attendees at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakha near their residence in Burrabazar, central Kolkata.

"They responded to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's call for Kar Seva and went to Ayodhya. They sacrificed their lives for a noble cause. I am immensely proud of my brothers," she affirmed.

Poornima and her family have already reached Ayodhya, having been extended an invitation by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The highly anticipated inauguration of the Ram temple is scheduled for January 22, with the grand "Pran Pratistha" ceremony expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and more than 6,000 attendees.

