Updated January 16th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

These Silverware From Tamil Nadu Will Be Used For Ram Lalla Worship In Ayodhya | PICS

In a heartfelt gesture, a Chennai-based jeweller has announced the contribution of puja items made entirely of pure silver to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Kriti Dhingra
Ram Lalla Worship
Ram Lalla Worship | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chennai: In a heartfelt gesture of devotion, a Chennai-based jeweller has announced the crafting and contribution of puja items made entirely of pure silver to the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This meticulously-crafted silverware is intended for daily use during prayers, adding a touch of artistic elegance to the sacred rituals that will take place inside the temple, from January 22 onwards.

The jeweller, who reportedly wishes to remain anonymous, shared that his initiative is “a token of reverence and devotion towards Lord Ram”, news agency ANI reported on Monday. 

The intricately designed and handcrafted puja items –  including lamps, kalash, thalis, and other essential elements used in the daily rituals – are expected to be dispatched to Ayodhya well in advance, ahead of the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22. 

This recent individual move comes as communities across the country and abroad are actively contributing towards the construction and consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

The reports of this contribution have garnered appreciation from local communities and religious leaders in the city, who have collectively lauded the jeweller's commitment to the cultural and spiritual heritage of the nation. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

