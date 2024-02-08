Advertisement

Chennai: In a heartfelt gesture of devotion, a Chennai-based jeweller has announced the crafting and contribution of puja items made entirely of pure silver to the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This meticulously-crafted silverware is intended for daily use during prayers, adding a touch of artistic elegance to the sacred rituals that will take place inside the temple, from January 22 onwards.

The jeweller, who reportedly wishes to remain anonymous, shared that his initiative is “a token of reverence and devotion towards Lord Ram”, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

Advertisement

The intricately designed and handcrafted puja items – including lamps, kalash, thalis, and other essential elements used in the daily rituals – are expected to be dispatched to Ayodhya well in advance, ahead of the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Puja items made of pure silver will be sent to Ram Temple in Ayodhya by a Chennai-based jeweller. These items will be used daily during prayers. pic.twitter.com/fuZ1se4yvz — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

This recent individual move comes as communities across the country and abroad are actively contributing towards the construction and consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

The reports of this contribution have garnered appreciation from local communities and religious leaders in the city, who have collectively lauded the jeweller's commitment to the cultural and spiritual heritage of the nation.