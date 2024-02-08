Updated January 16th, 2024 at 14:17 IST
These Silverware From Tamil Nadu Will Be Used For Ram Lalla Worship In Ayodhya | PICS
In a heartfelt gesture, a Chennai-based jeweller has announced the contribution of puja items made entirely of pure silver to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Chennai: In a heartfelt gesture of devotion, a Chennai-based jeweller has announced the crafting and contribution of puja items made entirely of pure silver to the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This meticulously-crafted silverware is intended for daily use during prayers, adding a touch of artistic elegance to the sacred rituals that will take place inside the temple, from January 22 onwards.
The jeweller, who reportedly wishes to remain anonymous, shared that his initiative is “a token of reverence and devotion towards Lord Ram”, news agency ANI reported on Monday.
Advertisement
The intricately designed and handcrafted puja items – including lamps, kalash, thalis, and other essential elements used in the daily rituals – are expected to be dispatched to Ayodhya well in advance, ahead of the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22.
Advertisement
This recent individual move comes as communities across the country and abroad are actively contributing towards the construction and consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Advertisement
The reports of this contribution have garnered appreciation from local communities and religious leaders in the city, who have collectively lauded the jeweller's commitment to the cultural and spiritual heritage of the nation.
Advertisement
Published January 15th, 2024 at 19:13 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire ProposalWorld22 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.