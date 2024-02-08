Updated January 11th, 2024 at 07:58 IST
Today’s Weather: Cold Wave to Continue in Delhi and North India, Fog Alert in Rajasthan
Cold wave continues this winter in Delhi NCR and north India and will prevail until January 14.
Delhi: A cold wave continues this winter in the national capital region (NCR), with cloudy weather being experienced on January 9-10. Similar conditions will prevail in Delhi and most of north India until January 14.
However, the intensity of fog in Delhi NCR has reduced. But the minimum temperatures still stand at 6 degrees Celsius.
Fog Alert in Rajasthan
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a fog alert for Rajasthan (East and West) for January 11. A similar alert was issued for dense fog in the region on January 10. The desert state is under a cold wave, with minimum temperatures similar to Delhi at 6 degrees Celsius.
“Dense to Very Dense fog (visibility<50 meters) in night/morning hours very likely at isolated pockets of East Rajasthan during 10th & 11th January, 2024,” the IMD posted on X.
Dense to Very Dense fog (visibility<50 meters) in night/morning hours very likely at isolated pockets of East Rajasthan during 10th & 11th January, 2024. pic.twitter.com/SB0XRXEhjz
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 10, 2024
“Dense to Very Dense fog (visibility<50 meters) in night/morning hours very likely at isolated pockets of West Rajasthan during 10th & 11th January, 2024,” the IMD said on X.
Dense to Very Dense fog (visibility<50 meters) in night/morning hours very likely at isolated pockets of West Rajasthan during 10th & 11th January, 2024. pic.twitter.com/FcxPJqRsfA
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 10, 2024
As a cold wave grips the country, the regions most affected are Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh.
Unseasonal rains in Indian winter
Three days ago, winter rains lashed Chennai in Tamil Nadu. A day later, it was Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra that experienced an unseasonal spell of heavy rains.
Rain had been predicted by IMD for Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on January 10 and 11. However, these regions did not see any rainfall on the dates given.
A rainfall and snow alert has been issued for Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
