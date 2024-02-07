Advertisement

Addressing the perennial traffic congestion issue at Dhaula Kuan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the need for a ropeway transport system between Delhi and Gurugram, extending up to Manesar. Speaking at the Ropeway Expo held at Yashobhoomi Convention Center in Delhi's Dwarka, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways highlighted the potential of ropeways beyond their traditional use in religious tourism while suggesting to explore the application of ropeways for urban mass rapid transit to alleviate congestion and enhance transportation efficiency along this crucial route. Gadkari also compared the metro construction costs while advocating for ropeway system's efficiency.

📍 𝓝𝓮𝔀 𝓓𝓮𝓵𝓱𝓲 | Live from Ropeway 🚠🚡 Expo.

https://t.co/KO7KUM6Gvh — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 23, 2024

Ropeways an Innovative Solution

Addressing the persistent issue of traffic congestion at Dhaula Kuan, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways expressed his concern and shared personal experiences of being stuck in the area while traveling to and from Delhi Airport. Emphasizing the urgency for innovative solutions, he underscored the need to tackle the longstanding problem of traffic congestion.

Highlighting the reasons behind the congestion at Dhaula Kuan, Gadkari noted that while the area was originally designed for 50,000 passenger car units, it is currently grappling with handling 2 lakh PCUs. To combat this issue, the minister proposed ropeways as a potential solution to alleviate ground traffic, reduce pollution, and accommodate up to 10,000 people per hour.

Gadkari also discussed the persistent congestion issue despite previous efforts, including a Rs 270 crore signal-free project completed in 2019. The minister's remarks underscore the continued challenges at Dhaula Kuan and the necessity for innovative measures to address the escalating traffic concerns.

