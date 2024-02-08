Ghaziabad: In a tragic incident at the under-construction Gaur Aero City Mall in Ghaziabad, one worker lost their life while seven others sustained injuries as a lantern collapsed during construction. The incident occurred on the second floor of the mall in the Bhopura area, Tila Mod police station jurisdiction, around midnight on Sunday.

Construction Halted Amidst Safety Concerns



Following the accident, several workers on-site have halted construction activities, raising concerns about safety protocols. Mall authorities reported that the incident happened due to a lantern collapse, and initial investigations suggest that certain safety guidelines were not adhered to. The construction work was reportedly ongoing late at night, and inadequate lighting on the first and ground floors might have contributed to the tragic event.

Injured Workers Receive Treatment



Eight workers were present on the lantern at the time of the accident, and all fell from the second floor. One worker, identified as Amit, succumbed to injuries on the spot, while the remaining seven were rushed to a nearby private hospital in Ghaziabad. According to doctors, the injured workers are in stable condition with minor injuries. The hospital expenses for the injured workers are being covered by the mall authorities.

Republic spoke to ACP Shalimar Garden, Siddharth Gautam, who provided details on the incident. “Eight workers were standing on the lantern at the time of the accident, and when it collapsed, all workers, along with the lantern, fell from the second floor, resulting in severe injuries. One worker named Amit tragically lost his life on the spot, while the others were admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad after initial treatment at the Government hospital.”

A thorough investigation is underway to determine if there were any lapses in safety protocols at the construction site, added ACP Siddharth Gautam, Shalimar Garden.

Dismayed over the loss, Republic also spoke to a relative of the deceased, Amit, who expressed grief and raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident. “Our whole world has collapsed , Amit is like my son he died , he was the breadwinner for the family. I don't know if there is anyone's fault or it was an accident but proper investigation should happen in this matter."

They further charged as to, "Why was construction allowed at midnight , why there was no guard at that time , i was told that no security was there in an under construction site . Hospital has handed over the body but i still would say investigation should happen. It doesn't look like accident.”

The family members pressed on the need for a comprehensive investigation into the matter, questioning the allowance of construction activities at midnight, the absence of security personnel, and the overall safety measures in place.