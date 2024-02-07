Advertisement

Pantnagar: In a somber incident at the 'Pantnagar Kavya Mahotsav,' a poetry festival organised at the G. B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Uttarakhand, an elderly poet, Subhash Chaturvedi, met an untimely end. The tragedy unfolded as Chaturvedi suffered a heart attack and collapsed on stage while passionately reciting a poem. The incident took place on Sunday, January 28.

A video capturing the distressing moment circulated on social media, depicting the poet's abrupt collapse onto a man seated behind him. Chaturvedi was swiftly rushed to the district hospital. Despite immediate efforts to provide medical assistance, unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival.

The poetry festival that became the backdrop for this unforeseen and tragic incident was reportedly designed to honour the bravery of Indian soldiers. Chaturvedi, an Assistant Accountant at Pantnagar University who retired in 2014, hailed from Jawahar Nagar, reports further stated. Following his demise, his mortal remains were taken to his ancestral residence in Mathura.

