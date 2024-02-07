Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir : Amidst escalating threats of terrorism in the Pir Panjal region, security forces have initiated a strategic relocation of troop camps in Rajouri and Poonch districts. The move is designed to bolster counter-terrorism operations, with the establishment of new camps at key locations to enhance vigilance against potential terror activities.

Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order, confirmed these developments, stating, "Steps have been taken, and meetings held. Camps are being relocated, and new ones are being established. Cordon and Search operations are underway, and the information network is being reinforced. Patrols are being intensified, and in the coming days, operations will be heightened."

Security measures taken by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with the Army and Central Armed Police Forces, include preparations to counter both terrorist incidents and communal tensions. Recent intelligence indicates a strategic shift in Pakistan's Intelligence Agency's approach in Rajouri and Poonch, transitioning from recruiting terrorists from impoverished backgrounds to deploying well-equipped militants. These militants in the Pir Panjal region are reportedly armed with sophisticated German snipers, pricey footwear, and high-end watches, providing them with an operational advantage in challenging terrains. Trained for jungle warfare, similar to Pakistan's Special Service Group (SSG), these groups are equipped with advanced weaponry, including United States-made Smith & Wesson M&P-15 5.56mm Semi-Auto Rifles, each valued at over a lakh. Concerns have also been raised about the involvement of retired Pakistani soldiers in these operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The year 2023 has proven challenging for the Indian Army, with 19 casualties, including two officers of Captain rank. The elite PARA Special Forces and Rashtriya Rifles Units have suffered losses in four attacks over eight months. The series of attacks commenced with the killing of five Army jawans in the Bhatta Durriyan area of Poonch on April 20, followed by the deaths of five Special Forces jawans in the Kandi area of Rajouri on May 05. On November 21, four Special Forces personnel and one from Rashtriya Rifles lost their lives in an encounter. The year concluded with a terror attack in the Dera Ki Gali area of Poonch on December 21, resulting in the martyrdom of four jawans.

