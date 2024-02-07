No rainfall in Delhi in January this year is unusual as per IMD data | Image: PTI/ Representational

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday stated that no rain in Delhi in the month of January is quite unusual. According to the IMD, as per the recent data, the national capital has received rainfall in the month of January in the last 7 years. However, the scenario has changed this year, which is an unusual occurrence and surprising to notice.

The IMD data showed that in the last seven years, Delhi saw one to six days of rain in January where normal rainfall during the month is 8.1 mm at Safdarjung Observatory. However, surprisingly, this year there has been no rain in the national capital in the month of January, even though the month is counting its last week.

In 2016, January noticed a deficit in rainfall

As per data, during the year 2023, Delhi received 20.4 mm of rain, more than the normal of 19.1 mm in the month of January. Whereas in the year 2022, the city received 88.2 mm of rain, more than the normal of 21.7 mm in January.

Earlier, it was in 2016, when a deficit in rainfall was noticed during the winter in January.

According to the IMD data, Delhi has experienced five cold day conditions and five cold wave conditions in January so far, the highest in the last 13 years. On January 15, Delhi recorded 3.3 degree Celsius, its lowest minimum temperature this winter.

The national capital, which recorded 6.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, is experiencing cold day conditions and dense fog in the morning and during the nighttime, the weather office said.

