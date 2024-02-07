English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

UP Budget Allocates Rs 100 Crore for Mahakumbh 2025, Funds for Ramayan Research Centre Announced

Under the 'Chief Minister Tourism Development Partnership Scheme', there is a plan to develop one tourist destination in each assembly constituency.

Digital Desk
UP Budget Allocates Rs 100 Crore for Mahakumbh 2025, Funds for Ramayan Research Centre Announced
UP Budget Allocates Rs 100 Crore for Mahakumbh 2025, Funds for Ramayan Research Centre Announced | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government's FY25 budget on Monday proposed an allocation of Rs 100 crore for organising Mahakumbh-2025 while providing funds for an international Ramayan and Vedic research centre in Ayodhya.

Presenting the state budget, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that Rs 100 crore is being proposed for organising Mahakumbh-2025 A provision of Rs 14.68 crore has been made for the setting up of Nishad Raj Guha Cultural Centre, Shringverpur, Rs 11.79 crore for the establishment of a music college in Hariharpur of Azamgarh district and another Rs 10.53 crore to set up the Maharishi Valmiki Cultural Centre at Chitrakoot.

Advertisement

Besides, Rs 10 crore has been proposed for the International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute in Ayodhya, Khanna said.

More than 37.9 crore tourists came to Uttar Pradesh from January to October in 2023, out of which the number of Indian tourists was about 37.77 crore and that of foreign tourists was about 13.43 lakh, he said.

Advertisement

Like every year, this year also "Deepotsav" was organised on a large scale in Ayodhya. On this occasion, a Guinness World Record was created by lighting 22 lakh 23 thousand lamps at Ram Ki Pauri, he said.

Tourism development and beautification works are being carried out in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Vindhyachal, Prayagraj, Naimisharanya, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Bateshwar Dham, Garhmukteshwar, Shuktirtha Dham, Maa Shakumbhari Devi, Sarnath and other important tourist places.

Advertisement

Under the 'Chief Minister Tourism Development Partnership Scheme', there is a plan to develop one tourist destination in each assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that previous governments ignored cultural heritage but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the work is on to develop them.

Advertisement

After the expansion/beautification of the route from Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to river Ganga, the number of devotees has increased by 4 to 5 times.

In view of the possible increase in the number of tourists and devotees to pay obeisance at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya district, work of widening/ beautification of 3 access roads and development of parking and public facilities is being done at 6 places, he said. 

Advertisement

(This is an agency copy. Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article)

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement