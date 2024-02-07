English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 07:58 IST

UP Govt Halts All Incoming Vehicles to Ayodhya After Sudden Influx of Pilgrims

The Uttar Pradesh government has immediately imposed ban on all vehicles coming to Ayodhya to control the massive turnout of devotees.

Abhishek Tiwari
Heavy Crowd in Ram Mandir
Heavy crowd outside Ram Mandir | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: After the historic ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, a massive crowd of devotees have rushed to take a glimpse of ‘Ram Lalla’ in the newly inaugurated temple. In order to control the excessive crowd, the local administration has imposed an immediate ban on the vehicles coming to Ayodhya.

As per the official sources, a day after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Lord Ram’s Idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the temple saw an overwhelming surge of devotees on Tuesday. In view of the massive turnout of devotees, the authorities in Ayodhya have imposed an immediate halt on all incoming vehicles.

CM Yogi called a meeting and assessed the situation

It is being said that on Tuesday morning, a sudden influx of pilgrims in Ayodhya was recorded leading to a chaotic situation. The roads of the city got over-crowded challenging the security and the traffic movement.

Reports suggest that the huge gathering of pilgrims in Ayodhya resulted in some individuals sustaining minor injuries.

A meeting was held on the situation in Ayodhya following which the authorities decided to impose a ban on all vehicles bound for Ayodhya for the next few days.

All online bookings made for these vehicles have been canceled, and refunds for bus fares of pilgrims are to be processed promptly.

Earlier, as the reports of overcrowding near Ram Mandir surfaced, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself went to assess the situation. Later, after observing the massive crowd, CM Yogi decided to restrict further pilgrim arrivals in Ayodhya.
 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 22:57 IST

