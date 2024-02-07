Advertisement

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday chaired an important meeting of the state Cabinet in State’s capital city Dehradun ahead of the special Assembly session. During the meeting the state Cabinet approved the draft on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), paving a way to table it in the special session of the State's Assembly.

The special session of the state assembly has been called on February 5 and 6, during which the bill on the Uniform Civil Code is likely to be tabled by the government.

As per reports, the meeting was held at the chief minister residence auditorium under the chairmanship of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The chief minister has exuded confidence that the bill will be passed during the special assembly session.

#WATCH | Dehradun: An important meeting of the state cabinet is being held at the CM residence auditorium under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.



After the completion of the legislative work on the UCC report, the UCC report will be approved in… pic.twitter.com/hlW6KBipBf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 4, 2024

It is being said that after the completion of the legislative work on the UCC report, the UCC report was approved in this cabinet meeting. Following the approval, the UCC bill will now be tabled in the Assembly on February 6.

Earlier, the five-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai constituted to draft the UCC, submitted the draft to the Uttarakhand government after reviewing all the legal aspects in the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

Following the green signal from the Uttarakhand Cabinet to the UCC draft, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took to X to share his pleasure. He wrote, “Uttarakhand is the leading state in the country to move towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code.”

