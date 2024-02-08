English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami cleans Kainchi Dham premises, offers prayers to Shri Ram Shila

Earlier, the Chief Minister offered prayers to Neeb Karori Baba at Kainchi Dham and wished for happiness, peace and prosperity of the state.

Digital Desk
On Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the "Cultural Festival" in the state from Kainchidham. He called upon the people to join this campaign by running a cleanliness campaign in Kainchidham and Ghorakhal temple. First of all, he cleaned Shri Ram Shila in Kainchi Dham and offered prayers. Then CM also participated in the Shri Ram Bhajan program organized in the Kainchi Dham temple complex.

Earlier, the Chief Minister offered prayers to Neeb Karori Baba at Kainchi Dham and wished for happiness, peace and prosperity of the state. 

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed Prasad to the devotees who came to Kainchidham. Besides, feedback was also taken from people coming from different states about the functioning of the government. Appreciating the work of Prayavaran Mitras involved in the cleanliness campaign, he interacted with them. The Chief Minister honored school children, self-help groups, village heads and Pryavaran Mitras with citations.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that January 22 will be a historic day. On this day, Ram Lalla will be seated in Ayodhya at an auspicious time, which is an auspicious time and sign for our country. After long years of waiting, Ramlala is going to sit in Ayodhya. On this occasion, the state government is organizing cultural festivals and special cleanliness campaigns at all religious and tourist places with public participation in the state.

Master plan of Kainchi Dham will be prepared keeping in mind the coming five decades

Now the recognition of Kainchi Dham has reached the global stage. The number of devotees coming to Kainchi Dham is increasing every day. The government is preparing the master plan of Kainchi Dham after assessing the number of devotees coming in the coming five decades. Kainchi Dham Master Plan will provide better facilities to the devotees in the coming time. Religious and spiritual tourism will increase and the government's economy will be strengthened.
 

 

 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

