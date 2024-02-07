Advertisement

Dehradun: The Meteorological Department has issued an important weather alert for Uttarakhand, predicting rain and snowfall for the next two days. A yellow alert has been sounded for January 31 (today) and February 1 in the region.

The forecast indicated substantial rainfall in the plains over the next two days, with the anticipation of snowfall in areas ranging from 2500 to 3000 meters in elevation from February 2 to February 5. The Director of the Meteorological Department, Dr. Bikram Singh, highlighted the heightened activity of a western disturbance in Uttarakhand, signalling the potential for heavy snowfall in areas at or above three thousand meters in districts like Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh from tonight onward.

All about IMD Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning indicating the possibility of severe weather conditions affecting Uttarakhand. The forecast includes heavy rainfall or snowfall, which could lead to road and highway blockages in the hills and disruptions to the power supply. The weather department has anticipated an active Western Disturbance, characterised as an upper air system in mid and upper tropospheric levels with an induced cyclonic circulation in lower tropospheric levels. Rain, snowfall, and thunderstorms are highly likely to occur over the hill state.

Isolated locations are likely to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by hail or lightning and snowfall within a 24-hour period starting Wednesday evening.

The IMD has advised people to exercise utmost caution. Residents are strongly advised to make alternative arrangements for power backup to cope with potential power failures and cold conditions. The weather department also recommended to keep an ample stock of food and medicines. Tourists travelling to the hills were urged to exercise caution in slippery zones and wait for road clearance in snowbound areas. IMD has also issued warning over rock falls and landslides during the period and asked locals and tourists to be cautious.