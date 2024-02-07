Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 12:13 IST

VIRAL VIDEO: Hyderabad Woman Kicks and Abuses TSRTC Bus Conductors, Threatens to Kill Them

RTC officials filed a case at LB Nagar police station, prompting an immediate inquiry into the matter.

Moumita Mukherjee
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hyderabad: A shocking and disturbing video has come to light from Hyderabad in which a woman could be seen abusing and assaulting Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus conductors. The video went on viral on social media in no time.

The video showed the woman physically assaulting and kicking a bus conductor. As per reports, the incident took place when the conductor, faced with the unavailability of change, requested the passenger to understand the situation. However, the situation escalated as the woman grew increasingly agitated, resorting to physically assaulting the staff. The video also showed the co-passengers trying to control the situation. The woman not only assaulted the condctors but also clicked their pictures and threatened to kill them.

Later, RTC officials filed a case at LB Nagar police station, prompting an immediate inquiry into the matter. 

“The management of TSRTC strongly condemns the incident where a female passenger assaulted two conductors of Hayat Nagar Depot-1. The RTC officials lodged a complaint about this incident at Rachakonda Commissionerate LB Nagar Police Station. The police are investigating the case,” Official handle of the Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation posted on X.

“The management of TSRTC has made it clear that if such incidents are committed against the staff who are performing their duties efficiently with commitment, they will not be ignored at all. Legal action will be taken against the ones who interfere with the duties of TSRTC staff. The organisation appeals to the people to help the staff and reach destinations safely,” the post further added.
 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 12:13 IST

