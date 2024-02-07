English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Viral Video: Momo Mayhem in Greater Noida, Galgotia Univ Students Clash Over Dumplings

What began as a casual order at the momo stall quickly erupted into chaos as six students clashed over who would get the order, first.

Harsha Chandwani
  2 min read

 

Noida: A quaint momo shop in Greater Noida witnessed pandemonium as a disagreement between two groups of Galgotia University students escalated into a brawl. The dispute over the first order of momos turned violent, with tables overturned and innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when approximately 20-25 individuals, who were present near the momo stall around 7 pm had to face the wrath of the two violent groups . According to the police, the two groups, totaling six students, had converged on the momo stall, each placing their respective orders. What started as a simple disagreement over who would receive the first order quickly spiraled into a violent confrontation, resulting in overturned tables and innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire. As onlookers attempted to intervene and mitigate the altercation, some found themselves inadvertently injured in the brawl. 

Police further revealed that the situation reached a tipping point when a concerned bystander promptly dialed the emergency number 100, alerting the police officials to the scene.  

Speaking to Republic, Muninder Singh, SHO of Beta 2 Police Station, disclosed that within a mere 20 minutes of the call, the Police Control Room (PCR) arrived on-site, resulting in the apprehension of two students, while the other two managed to flee. The arrested have also been booked under CRPC 151.

The police official further told, "The momo stall, operated by two vendors, faced overwhelming orders, leading to the altercation. police is on the look out of the other two students who had escaped."

The video is rapidly circulating on social media and has caught attention of netizens.

 

 

 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

