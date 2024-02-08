Advertisement

Mumbai: Even as rains lashed Chennai two days ago in the middle of winter, on the night of January 9, parts of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai experienced moderate to heavy rainfall.

Mumbai had been experiencing hot temperatures during the day at the beginning of the year, and rain was expected. The city saw its coldest day at 17.5 degrees a few days ago.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, citizens were surprised with the winter rains at night. The India Meteorology Department (IMD) said the rainfall in Mumbai was a result of low pressure in the Arabian Sea.

The IMD had issued an orange alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab for January 8 and 9. Rain has been forecast for January 10 as well.

Advertisement

Further, a rain alert has been issued for Maharashtra and Gujarat, with Mumbai and surrounding areas having already witnessed heavy rain.

A yellow alert had been issued a day ago for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Aurangabad, Jalna and Nandurbar districts in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Gujarat districts like Ahmedabad, Bharuch, Narmada, Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman, Dangs, Amreli and Bhavnagar may witness rain.

Social media flooded with Mumbai rain videos

As seen often, Mumbai citizens posted videos of unseasonal rains on X.

“Mumbai - It is RAINING !!!! What is going on ?? Hardly any winter and now it is raining so hard ! Never in my lifetime have I see rains in Mumbai in early January !!!” said one user.

Advertisement

Mumbai - It is RAINING !!!! What is going on ?? Hardly any winter and now it is raining so hard ! Never in my lifetime have I see rains in Mumbai in early January !!! pic.twitter.com/fixKqrzB6e — Mandar Natekar (@mandar2404) January 9, 2024

“This unexpected rain is like a plot twist in the movie of my day and I forgot to bring an umbrella to the premiere lol,” joked another user on Mumbai rains.

Advertisement

This unexpected rain is like a plot twist in the movie of my day and I forgot to bring an umbrella to the premiere lol#MumbaiRains #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ZiSrEoicEC — Gyaneshwar Naik (@lameboredgyani) January 9, 2024