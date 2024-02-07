Advertisement

In a momentous occasion for devotees nationwide and across the globe, the Sinh Dwar of the recently consecrated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya opened to the public on January 23. This significant event follows an elaborate 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony held on Monday, attended by prominent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Followed by the grand inauguration, the visuals of the first morning Aarti, emerged on Tuesday as devotees get the first darshan of Ram Lalla.

As the doors of the Ram Mandir opened to the public, devotees flocked to the temple grounds, eager to witness the newly installed idol of Ram Lalla. The temple will welcome visitors during two time slots daily: from 7 AM to 11:30 AM and then from 2 PM to 7 PM.

Advertisement

This inaugural Aarti holds historical significance, representing the consecration and divine presence of Ram Lalla in the sacred precincts of the newly constructed Ram Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, embodying reverence and devotion, guided the symbolic ceremony, creating an atmosphere resonant with divine vibrations during the first Aarti for Ram Lalla on Monday after the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony.