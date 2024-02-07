English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 18:43 IST

With Foggy Morning, Bright Sun at Noon & Chilling Night, Delhi Weather Amazes With Variation

The IMD has predicted that the temperature will continue to fall in the coming days, with speculation that dense fog conditions will also be experienced.

Abhishek Tiwari
Weather forecast
Delhi weather | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The weather in Delhi these days appears to be changing its essence multiple times in a day, with fog in the mornings, bright shining sun in the day and chilling nights. On Tuesday as well the national capital witnessed a rather cold and foggy morning. However, as the day progressed, the bright shining sun let people get some respite from the cold.

It is predicted that by night, cold waves may blow again and the temperature may dip down. The same weather pattern has been noticed in the last few days.

Temperature to drop in Delhi in the next few days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature will continue to fall in the coming days, with speculation that the people in the national capital may also face dense fog conditions in the days to come.

According to the weather department, on Tuesday, the maximum temperature can be recorded at 12.4 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature can remain around 9 degree Celsius.

As per the weather forecast agency, Delhi may witness dense fog along with clouds in the coming days, leading to a rapid drop in the temperature in the Union Territory. The minimum temperature is expected to remain at 7 to 8 degree Celsius for the next five days, while the maximum temperature can be around 20 to 22 degree Celsius.

The mountains in the northern part are witnessing continuous snowfall, which has also affected the weather condition in Delhi-NCR region.

It is being said that the national capital this year witnessed rain showers in the month of February, which didn’t happen in the last 10 years. As per data, Delhi witnessed 29.9 mm rainfall in the last 5 days. Last year, January witnessed 20 mm rainfall, whereas no rainfall took place in the month of February. 
 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 18:43 IST

