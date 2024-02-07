Advertisement

New Delhi: The Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path this year is all set to feature all-women contingents from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) marking the first appearance of women marching contingent from CAPF including the Delhi Police. The R-Day event in the national capital will witness a scene of magnificent regimental parades including daring motorcycle riders from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The women contingents will symbolise empowerment, dedication and capabilities of women in the country's armed forces.

144-member woman marching contingent to perform on Republic Day

Each women’s marching contingent with 144 personnel are set to display their impressive military and cultural skills. Apart from the marching contingent, each band team will consist of 72 member personnel. The marching contingent will include three SOs and one officer.

All women marching and band contingents from the Delhi Police are also geared up to participate in the historic national event to take place on January 26.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Shashatra Seema Bal (SSB) DIG Manoj Kumar said, “The Government of India has mandated this during the Republic Day that all the 6 Central Armed Police Forces including Delhi Police and SSB will showcase their women power."

Daredevil act

The daredevil act will consist of 34 bikers portraying the safeness act with the Border Security Force and the Central Reserve Police Force team collaboratively. They will be performing six stunts on Kartavya Path.

Nancy Singhla, Commander of the SSB marching unit said, “We are contingent of one officer and three SOs. This contingent is a pan-India representation. There is not even one state which hasn’t been represented. All the personnel are very excited and practicing with great enthusiasm. Despite chilling mornings in the national capital, we have been rehearsing from January 2.

She further added, “Earlier I have been part of the parade but it was a male contingent but this time this is a women-led contingent and we are feeling very confident. SSB is the first border guarding unit which has inducted women. This is a proud moment for us and we will be saluting the President who is also a woman. I belong to the first batch of lady officers who were trained by SSB. I’ll also complete 10 years with the armed forces so it’s a great moment.”

We are breaking barriers, says woman commander

Speaking of the band performance, the commander of the band contingent said, “On a larger scale we are representing all female personnel. We are sending messages across India especially among women to be part of the armed forces. Generally the forces have been seen as male dominating society but we are breaking barriers and encouraging younger females to join the armed forces.

Further commenting on the mega Republic Day parade preparations, another contingent member spoke to us and stated, “I’m from Kerala, this is my first time. We are very confident that we’ll perform really well on Kartavya Path and we are feeling very empowered. We have been preparing for the last one and a half months and we have been working really hard. We are feeling very proud and honored.”

