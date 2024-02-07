Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

TOP STORY/ 'Ghanta' (Large Bell), Swastik Inscribed On The Gyanvapi Wall : Hindu Side Lawyer Citing ASI

Gyanvapi: A 'ghanta' (a large size bell) and a ‘swastik’ symbol are inscribed on the rear side of the mosque wall, the Hindu side lawyer said.

Digital Desk
My demand is very clear: we want the premises back", Vishnu Shankar Jain, the advocate representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi complex case, said.
My demand is very clear: we want the premises back", Vishnu Shankar Jain, the advocate representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi complex case, said. | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Varanasi: The lawyer of the Hindu petitioners in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi case has claimed the report of a scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) suggests the mosque was built on the remains of a pre-existing temple. A "ghanta" (a large size bell) and a  ‘swastik’ symbol are inscribed on the rear side of the mosque wall, the Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain said citing the ASI survey.

Vishnu Shankar Jain told reporters that the copies of the 839-page report were made available to the parties concerned by the court late Thursday evening. Republic TV also accessed the pages of the report.

Advertisement

The report makes it clear that the mosque, which stands adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, was built on the remains of a grand Hindu temple after it was demolished in the 17th century during the reign of Aurangzeb, he said.

He also asserted that the survey report has sufficient evidence of the existence of a temple at the place where the mosque now stands. Debris of the statues of Hindu gods have been found in two basements during the survey, he claimed, adding some parts of the pre-existing temple including pillars were used in the construction of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Advertisement

Jain claimed the order and the date of demolition of the temple is inscribed on stone in Persian language. A stone with ‘mahamukti’ inscribed on it has also been found, he added. He further said that the survey report says the roof of the basement is placed on pillars of temples of Nagar style.

"This evidence indicates that when the temple of Adivishwara was demolished by Aurangzeb in the 17th century, a grand temple was pre-existing there," Jain said, adding that he would appeal in court for a survey of the wazukhana, where ablutions are performed before namaz.

Advertisement

Jain said that based on the report, they would present their side by placing evidence before the court during the next hearing on February 6.

Earlier on Thursday, a total of 11 people from both Hindu and the Muslim sides applied in the court to get the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi complex adjoining the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

42 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Egypt appoints Hossam Hassan as coach and his twin brother as director

    Sports 2 minutes ago

  2. FIRST-TIME in HISTORY of CRICKET: Jasprit Bumrah achieves the impossible

    Sports 3 minutes ago

  3. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News3 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Congress In Rajya Sabha

    India News4 minutes ago

  5. U-19 star, Sachin Dhas created such havoc that his bat had to be checked

    Sports 4 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement