My demand is very clear: we want the premises back", Vishnu Shankar Jain, the advocate representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi complex case, said. | Image: Republic Digital

Varanasi: The lawyer of the Hindu petitioners in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi case has claimed the report of a scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) suggests the mosque was built on the remains of a pre-existing temple. A "ghanta" (a large size bell) and a ‘swastik’ symbol are inscribed on the rear side of the mosque wall, the Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain said citing the ASI survey.

Vishnu Shankar Jain told reporters that the copies of the 839-page report were made available to the parties concerned by the court late Thursday evening. Republic TV also accessed the pages of the report.

The report makes it clear that the mosque, which stands adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, was built on the remains of a grand Hindu temple after it was demolished in the 17th century during the reign of Aurangzeb, he said.

He also asserted that the survey report has sufficient evidence of the existence of a temple at the place where the mosque now stands. Debris of the statues of Hindu gods have been found in two basements during the survey, he claimed, adding some parts of the pre-existing temple including pillars were used in the construction of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Jain claimed the order and the date of demolition of the temple is inscribed on stone in Persian language. A stone with ‘mahamukti’ inscribed on it has also been found, he added. He further said that the survey report says the roof of the basement is placed on pillars of temples of Nagar style.

"This evidence indicates that when the temple of Adivishwara was demolished by Aurangzeb in the 17th century, a grand temple was pre-existing there," Jain said, adding that he would appeal in court for a survey of the wazukhana, where ablutions are performed before namaz.

Jain said that based on the report, they would present their side by placing evidence before the court during the next hearing on February 6.

Earlier on Thursday, a total of 11 people from both Hindu and the Muslim sides applied in the court to get the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi complex adjoining the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

(With PTI Inputs)