Ghatkopar: Three arrested in the Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari hate speech case.

Gujarat Police arrested Muslim preacher Mufti Salman Azhari on Sunday in Mumbai. The arrest came days after the cleric gave a purported hate speech in Junagadh, Gujarat, which prompted the state police to file a FIR against the cleric and two other

Hundreds of Azhari's supporters have gathered outside the Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai, where he is being held. To preserve peace and order, the area's security has been bolstered.

The cleric allegedly made the provocative speech on the evening of January 31 at a gathering close to the Junagadh police station's "B" division. Following the widespread distribution of the film, he and the local organizers, Muhammad Yousuf Malek and Azim Habib Odedara, were arrested by the police on charges of inciting religious hatred between various religious groups (section 153B) and uttering words that might be construed as inciting public mischief (section 505(2)).



